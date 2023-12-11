Businesses in Bassetlaw can apply for a grant of up to £5,000 and get an expert energy audit thanks to a new project.

Businesses in Bassetlaw can get guidance on how to reduce their carbon footprint, become more sustainable and reduce their long-term costs through the new Council run project.

Bassetlaw District Council is working with Mitie Plan Zero to carry out Energy Audits, which will provide businesses with a Heat Decarbonisation Plan for their places of work, along with the opportunity to apply for a grant of up to £5,000 to support any future costs of implementing energy efficiency and carbon reduction measures.

The project expects to support more than 50 micro, small and medium businesses across the district, and is being delivered as part of the Council’s £3.3m allocation from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Businesses in Bassetlaw can get an expert energy audit and guidance on how to reduce their carbon footprint, become more sustainable and reduce their long-term costs through a new Council run project. Pictured, from Left to right, are: Councillor Jo White, Cabinet Member for Business and Skills at Bassetlaw District Council, Ian McKeer, Treasurer of Acorn Theatre, Parth Mehta at Mitie Plan Zero, Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy at Bassetlaw District Council, Matthew Hutton, Climate Change Officer at Bassetlaw District Council.

One of the first businesses to take advantage of the audit is the Acorn Theatre in Worksop and its Treasurer, Ian McKeer, said: “We hope the Energy Audit will prove to be very insightful and will put forward a number of ways in which we can reduce our carbon footprint and potentially make some future savings.

“We also welcome the opportunity to apply for a decarbonisation grant. As a volunteer run charitable business that is solely reliant on its own income, a grant will allow us to reduce our carbon footprint when we couldn't otherwise afford to do so.”

Parth Mehta at Mitie Plan Zero, said: “This incredible initiative will provide businesses with the tools and guidance they need to embark on their journey towards a sustainable and net-zero future.

“At Mitie, we believe that innovation and sustainability go hand in hand, and we are committed to helping these businesses be aspirational and think creatively while growing in an environmentally conscious way.

“Our team will be working closely with a wide range of micro, small, and medium-sized businesses throughout the district, and we can't wait to see the positive impact this project will have on the Bassetlaw community and its businesses.”

Visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk and search for UKSPF.