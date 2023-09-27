Expansion for Banner Jones as firm welcomes six new Paralegals to its Mansfield office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Regional full-service law firm Banner Jones has welcomed six new paralegals to its Mansfield office, bolstering its Residential Property, Wills, Trusts & Probate, and Business Legal Services teams.

The expansion comes in response to increased demand for legal services from across the region and coincides with the firm’s 10-year anniversary since its merger with Bilton Hammond in 2013.

Servicing clients across Nottinghamshire, the recent recruitment drive takes the total number of people based in Banner Jones Mansfield office to 23.

Mansfield Growth – a line-up of new starters and senior solicitors

Joining the firm with immediate effect and supporting clients with a range of matters including buying and selling a home, transfer of equity and leasehold conveyancing, Jordan Oakes, Olivia Richardson, and Karen Spray join the Residential Property team as Paralegals.

Chloe Smith has also joined the business as a Paralegal within the Business Legal Services Team where she will assist in matters relating to Commercial Property, Commercial Leases, Company Conveyancing, Tenancy Agreements and Business Acquisitions.

Having recently completed her Legal Practice Course and LLM at Nottingham Trent University, Chloe will also assist in the management of the team’s growing case load, with a view to qualifying as a Solicitor in the near future.

Paralegal Loiza Loizias joins the firm in the Business Legal Services department, gaining hands-on-experience in the role, and working alongside studying part time for her Legal Practice Course at Nottingham Trent University.

In addition, law graduate Nathan Lewis has also joined as a Paralegal working in the Private Client team.

He is joined by experienced Will writer Jade Burns move from the firm’s Chesterfield Office to Mansfield on a full-time basis, offering clients access to tailored legal advice on matters such as Mirror Wills, Life Interest Trust Wills, and Discretionary Trusts, as well as Lasting Power of Attorney.

Both Nathan and Jade will work alongside Senior Solicitor Nikki Spencer, who is a fully accredited member of an organisation called Solicitors for the Elderly, and an expert in Wills, Trusts, LPAs and Probate, and will be supported by Vicky Strong who has recently been promoted to the role of New Business Administrator for the Wills and Private client teams across the company.

Simon Wright, CEO of Banner Jones Solicitors, commented: “We are invested in the growth of all our offices across Mansfield, Chesterfield, Dronfield and Sheffield, so it is great to be announcing the recent expansion of our Nottinghamshire based team in response to the ever-evolving needs of customers which come ahead of our 10-year anniversary since our merger with Bilton Hammond in 2013.

“We have a core group of shareholders, some of whom have stayed on since the merger, now Banner Jones employs over 130 staff across our 6 offices in Chesterfield, Sheffield, Dronfield & Mansfield.

“We will continue to invest in Mansfield and the wider community with our support of Mansfield Town FC, charitable donations and working with local businesses to further strengthen the commercial roots of the area.”

