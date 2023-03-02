Environmentally friendly industrial unit near M1 junction and A38 in Mansfield up for grabs

The unit has a full PV system, air source heat pump and electric vehicle charging being installed.

Tim Gilbertson, director at FHP Property Consultants, which is marketing the building, said: “Having let this building a couple of times before, I am delighted to have it back on the market again, particularly given the fantastic market-leading environmentally friendly refurbishment our clients are targeting.

“At just more than 40,000 sq feet and with the benefit of a large yard and extensive parking, I hope potential tenants will come forward quickly for this great opportunity.

A warehouse industial unit is available near the M1 and A38

“This really should be a market-leading refurbishment which will augment still further the fantastic specification of this property.”

