Environmentally friendly industrial unit near M1 junction and A38 in Mansfield up for grabs
A warehouse which has undergone a net zero carbon targeted refurbishment is available within minutes of the A38 and Junction 28 of the M1 at .
The unit has a full PV system, air source heat pump and electric vehicle charging being installed.
Tim Gilbertson, director at FHP Property Consultants, which is marketing the building, said: “Having let this building a couple of times before, I am delighted to have it back on the market again, particularly given the fantastic market-leading environmentally friendly refurbishment our clients are targeting.
“At just more than 40,000 sq feet and with the benefit of a large yard and extensive parking, I hope potential tenants will come forward quickly for this great opportunity.
“This really should be a market-leading refurbishment which will augment still further the fantastic specification of this property.”
Nigel Marsden, senior asset manager at Legal & General, said: “This is a real example as to how we’re futureproofing our portfolio and turning our commitments into action.”