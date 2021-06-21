Entries open for this year's Chad Business Excellence Awards

Every organisation has had to pivot, adapt, collaborate or change the way they were doing things and we want to celebrate them.

So, we’ve made some changes to our awards categories and we won’t be asking for any financial evidence this year.

For the first time we also have the opportunity for our community to nominate its Retail Hero and Best Place to Eat or Drink award categories.

Plus the opportunity to put yourselves forward for either Mansfield or Ashfield Business of the Year, but your entry must be good to impress the judges to win this award!

Preparing your entry for the awards should provide an opportunity to reflect on the positives, rather than the negatives and to share your success with the wider community.

You might question ‘I'm not good enough’ – Who says you're not? How do you know if you don’t try? Or you might be fearful of failure, but entering awards isn’t always about winning, it’s also about what you make out of the opportunities and your journey.

Completing an entry is worth every second of your time as it makes you think about what you've achieved to date, where you are now and what your goals and aspirations are for the future.

We invite you to put your entries forward and join the celebration of what has been a very challenging time and are really looking forward to hearing your stories and hopefully celebrate success at the awards ceremony scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 11 held at Portland College

Entries are now open and close on September 16 at 6pm.

Visit www.chadbusinessawards.co.uk/ for more information and to submit your entry.

Our award categories

Covid Response

The past 12 months rocked our community and economic foundation. Many organisations took the opportunity to make exceptional changes, which for many allowed their business to remain viable and open to their target audience and for others helped to support the NHS. We will reward the business that best describes their response to the crisis.

Innovation Award

Sponsored by Tommee Tippee

The winning business will be able to demonstrate their ability to navigate market conditions and be at the forefront of their industry. What ways has your business adapted to change and brought to market a new product or service? Or implemented an innovative process or solution?

Community Contribution

Sponsored by Mansfield Building Society

Businesses play a significant role in the community, many firms consider it important to contribute through charity work, education sector and community groups. Many firms have played a crucial role in supporting their community during the Covid-19 outbreak. This award aims to recognise those local businesses who have taken the time to give something back especially during lockdown.

Best Place to Eat/Drink – (open to public nomination)

Open for the public to nominate their favourite place to eat and or drink. We want to hear about your experience through lockdown and how your favourite place still provided a service.

Retail Hero (open to public nomination)

The past year has been challenging for our local retailers. This award is open for the public to nominate their favourite local retailer, big or small. How did you still manage to buy and replenish your wardrobe? Nominate your retail hero.

Community Initiative – Ashfield

Sponsored by Discover Ashfield

We want to recognise charities, CIC’s, volunteer groups or community groups within the district of Mansfield that are doing great things to support people in their community. Whether you are a small grassroots organisation or a larger charity with a local presence, this award is open to you. We want to hear about what you do, the people and communities you help, the amazing projects you are running and the impact this is having.

Community Initiative – Mansfield

Sponsored by Mansfield District Council

Professional Services Award

Sponsored by Specsavers

This award will look at businesses that demonstrate excellence in the professional services sector. Open to organisations of any size. We want to hear about your business and what measures you undertook to continue with your services to the community during the pandemic. There is no definitive list of occupations, but examples include accountants, architect, dentists, engineering, healthcare, law, IT, investment and finance and training

Excellence in Manufacturing and Engineering

Sponsored by Whitemeadow

This award will be presented to the company that demonstrates a modern, efficient and innovative approach to manufacturing or engineering.

Apprentice of the Year

With close to a million active Apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a preferred route to employment for thousands of school leavers. This award recognises an apprentice who has excelled in their training and goes above and beyond for the benefit of both their business and their future career. The apprentice of the year award should be completed by either the apprentice or their employer. Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme within Mansfield / Ashfield districts as of March 2021.

New Business of the Year

Sponsored by Wright Vigar Chartered Accountants

Open to all businesses that have been operational for less than 3 years (as of November 2021) Businesses should have been successful in identifying a market gap to launch a new business and be able to showcase how innovation, product development, market knowledge and effective leadership have played a part in their growth to date. We would also like an understanding of plans for future growth.

Small Business of the Year

Sponsored by Nottingham Trent University

Open to organisations with 15 or less staff. Judges will be interested in the ethos and background to the business, its profitability and the unique selling points, which make it a success. We would also like to hear the impact made within its sector since trading and how it has overcome any challenges it has encountered.

Team of the Year

This award recognises teams that have overcome obstacles or have shown an outstanding performance. Either a team who usually work together or did so for a special project or task.

Customer Service Award

Over the past year customers have encountered a new way of dealing with businesses, face to face contact has been less and service with a smile has been removed due to face masks. However customer service remains an essential part of any successful business. This award aims to reward and recognise a company, individual, or team, for their outstanding achievement in providing exceptional customer service.

Ashfield Business of the Year 2021

Sponsored by Ashfield District Council

A special award open for entries for businesses headquartered in the district of Ashfield. This award is the ultimate accolade. The judges will be looking for the company/person who has shown the most enterprise, passion and drive in taking their business forward. Dedication and innovation will be key to the winner of this most prestigious award.

Mansfield Business of the Year 2021

Sponsored by Making Mansfield

A special award open for entries for businesses headquartered in the district of Mansfield. This award is the ultimate accolade. The judges will be looking for the company/person who has shown the most enterprise, passion and drive in taking their business forward. Dedication and innovation will be key to the winner of this most prestigious award.

Lifetime Achievement Award

The judges are looking for an individual who has had a major impact on their business and the area over a number of years. If there is someone we should consider for this award, please provide a name and brief overview of their achievements for them to be a contender.