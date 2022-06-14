Entries now open for 2022 Chad business excellence awards - your chance to celebrate all that is good about your company

You might question ‘I'm not good enough’. Who says you're not? How do you know if you don’t try? Or you might be fearful of failure, but entering awards is not always about winning, it is also about what you make out of the opportunities and your journey.

Completing an entry is worth every second of your time as it makes you think about what you have achieved to date, where you are now and what your goals and aspirations are for the future.

Jon Ball, editor of your Chad, said: “Mansfield and Ashfield has some fantastic businesses and entrepreneurs and the annual Chad business awards are the perfect opportunity to showcase the best of businesses.

“We want to help you raise the profile of your organisation and enhance its reputation by promoting the great work you are doing, while at the same time providing you with a platform to celebrate your success.

“Our awards are a chance to shine a glowing spotlight on the fantastic work businesses do day in, day out – highlighting their innovation, their dedication and their talent.

“They are a way of honouring the cream of Mansfield and Ashfield’s commerce and industry, raising the profile of companies, celebrating achievement and recognising the sheer hard work their staff put in to make them what they are today.

“We really want to make our awards are a true celebration of the brilliant businesses in our community especially set against the difficulties they have faced during the past year – so please make sure you get involved and put forward your achievements so they get the full recognition they deserve.”

Preparing your entry should provide an opportunity to reflect on the positives, rather than the negatives and to share your success with the wider community.

We invite you to put your entries forward and are looking forward to hearing your stories and hopefully celebrating your success at the awards ceremony.

Entries for the Chad Business Excellence awards, supported by Mansfield and Ashfield douncils, are now open and will close on Thursday, September 22, at 6pm, ahead of the awards ceremony on Thursday, November 24, at John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Sookholme Road, Mansfield

If you need any help with completing your entry we can help, just register to join our FREE, virtual awards writing workshop taking place – in conjunction with Pure Awards – on Wednesday, June 29, at 10am. The 40-minute long worksop will help guide you through the process – see the event website, chadbusinessawards.co.uk, for more information.

Award categories:

Ashfield Business in the Community award sponsored by Ashfield Council

This award aims to recognise those local businesses, charities, community interest companies, volunteer groups or community groups within the district of Ashfield that are doing great things to support people in their community. Whether you are a business, a small grassroots organisation or a larger charity with a local presence, this award is open to you. We want to hear about what you do, the people and communities you help, the amazing projects you are running and the impact this is having.

Apprentice/trainee of the Year sponsored by Barnsley College

This award recognises apprentices or trainees who have excelled in their training and goes above and beyond for the benefit of both their business and their future career. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice/trainee or their employer. Apprentices/trainees will be in employment and on the scheme within Mansfield/Ashfield districts as of March 2022.

Best New Business/Start-up of the Year

Open to all businesses that have been operational for less than three years, as of November 2021. Businesses should have been successful in identifying a market gap to launch a new business and be able to showcase how innovation, product development, market knowledge and effective leadership have played a part in their growth to date.

Business of the Year sponsored by Ashfield Council and Mansfield Council

This award is the ultimate accolade for all our entrants and the winner will be chosen from each of the category winners. The judges will be looking for the company/person who has shown the most enterprise, passion and drive in taking their business forward. Dedication and innovation will be key to the winner of this most prestigious award.

Business Person of the Year

This award will recognise the achievements of an individual that had made an outstanding contribution to their business and industry through dedication and hard work. This person can be the owner or one of the senior leadership/management team.

Employer of the Year

An award for a business that has great staff relations, good staff retention with excellent training and who cares for their employees. The best companies to work for! Criteria: The judges will look for evidence and testimonials that confirm all of the above.

Innovation award

The winning business will be able to demonstrate their ability to navigate market conditions and be at the forefront of their industry. What ways has your business adapted to change and brought to market a new product or service? Or implemented an innovative process or solution?

Large Business of the Year

Open to organisations with 16 or more staff. Judges will be interested in the ethos and background to the business, its profitability and the unique selling points, which make it a success. We would also like to hear the impact made within its sector since trading and how it has overcome any challenges it has encountered.

Lifetime Achievement award

The judges are looking for an individual who has had a major impact on their business and the area over a number of years. If there is someone we should consider for this award, please provide a name and brief overview of their achievements for them to be a contender.

Mansfield Business in the Community award sponsored by Mansfield Council

This award aims to recognise those local businesses, charities, community interest companies, volunteer groups or community groups within the district of Mansfield that are doing great things to support people in their community. Whether you are a business, a small grassroots organisation or a larger charity with a local presence, this award is open to you. We want to hear about what you do, the people and communities you help, the amazing projects you are running and the impact this is having.

Professional Services award

This award will look at businesses that demonstrate excellence in the professional services sector. Open to organisations of any size. We want to hear about your business and what measures you undertook to continue with your services to the community during the pandemic. There is no definitive list of occupations, but examples include accountants, architect, dentists, engineering, healthcare, law, IT, investment and finance and training

Small Business of the Year sponsored by Nottingham Trent University

Open to organisations with 15 or less staff. Judges will be interested in the ethos and background to the business, its profitability and the unique selling points, which make it a success. We would also like to hear the impact made within its sector since trading and how it has overcome any challenges it has encountered.

Sustainability award sponsored by Mansfield Building Society

This award recognises organisations that have put their sustainability practices at the heart of their business goals and are well on their way to delivering this strategy and already reaping the rewards from this approach.

Team of the Year sponsored by Tommee Tippee

This award recognises teams that have overcome obstacles or have shown an outstanding performance. Either a team who usually work together or did so for a special project or task.

For further information and to register and start your journey, see chadbusinessawards.co.uk