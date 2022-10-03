Employee ownership trust takes over Shirebrook recruitment firm

Linear Recruitment is a people-first recruitment agency, specialising in the construction, power, infrastructure and rail industries, with its head office in Sheffield and offices in Newcastle and Manchester, as well as Shirebrook Business Centre.

The ownership move – described as ‘fantastic news for all staff’, means the employees now become owners of the company they work for.

Gareth Tomkins, managing director, said: “The company was formed in 2001 and, over the past 21 years, we have employed many fantastic employees, of which a number are still with us today, and have been with us a very long time and are actually running the company on a day-to-day basis.

“We have a very strong and loyal management team, who, like all our staff, live and breathe by our values. The greater sense of employee engagement enables our management team and wonderful staff to continue the fantastic work they have been doing over the years and gives them the extra reward as owners of the company.“One big attraction for us was ownership succession which preserves the business, its culture and values. The EOT provides us with the opportunity to do this which we also believe will result in a stronger performing business with commitment to the longer term and a fantastic way to reward our hard working employees.”