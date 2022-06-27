Edwinstowe housing site manager named one of country's best

Niall Gibson, aged 30, who works at Harron Homes’ Thoresby Vale development has been honoured with National House Building Council Pride in the Job award.

The awards recognise excellence and best practice, with Niall, from Chesterfield, honoured in recognition of the high standards maintained on site.

Niall started out his career in building maintenance before joining Harron three-and-a-half years ago as assistant site manager at the company’s Heritage Green site in Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harron Homes site manager Niall Gibson.

In 2020, he joined Thoresby Vale as assistant site manager and within a year was promoted to site manager.

He said “This award means the world. I’m absolutely delighted. So much heart and soul has gone into this job and to see that recognised within my first year of being site manager feels incredible.

Lee Kilby, Harron Homes North Midlands construction director said, “Massive congratulations to Niall, it’s great to see the hard work of our site managers recognised.