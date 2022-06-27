Edwinstowe housing site manager named one of country's best

Niall Gibson, aged 30, who works at Harron Homes’ Thoresby Vale development has been honoured with National House Building Council Pride in the Job award.
The awards recognise excellence and best practice, with Niall, from Chesterfield, honoured in recognition of the high standards maintained on site.
Niall started out his career in building maintenance before joining Harron three-and-a-half years ago as assistant site manager at the company’s Heritage Green site in Chesterfield.
In 2020, he joined Thoresby Vale as assistant site manager and within a year was promoted to site manager.
He said “This award means the world. I’m absolutely delighted. So much heart and soul has gone into this job and to see that recognised within my first year of being site manager feels incredible.
Lee Kilby, Harron Homes North Midlands construction director said, “Massive congratulations to Niall, it’s great to see the hard work of our site managers recognised.
“The award is a real reflection on the high standards to which our teams work. We aim to create high-quality homes which we can only achieve through the dedication and hard graft of our fantastic teams at all of our sites.”