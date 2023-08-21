News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Edwalton care home residents step up for cancer charity

Inspirational residents at a Nottinghamshire care home are walking thousands of laps to raise money for Maggie’s Charity.The residents at Edwalton Manor Care Home, in Landmere Lane, hope their marathon challenge will inspire more people to do the same.
By hannah walkerContributor
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:54 BST

And for those residents using wheelchairs – staff are on hand to take the steps too – aiming for 300 steps every day, that’s 166 laps around the gardens.

Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coordinator Alice Kirkby said: “Maggie’s charity does incredible work around the country and provides free support to people in the most difficult of times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“So many of us are affected by cancer, so here at Edwalton we wanted to help raise money which will make a big difference to people’s lives.

Edwalton Manor residents and staff celebrate their first walkEdwalton Manor residents and staff celebrate their first walk
Edwalton Manor residents and staff celebrate their first walk
Most Popular

“There has been so much enthusiasm about the lap challenge and even on the very dull and grey days, our residents and staff have been inspired to take the steps.”

Former Nurse and resident Barbara Maddocks, aged 88, said: “I am glad my steps will be going to a good cause, and who wouldn’t want to walk around these beautiful grounds every day.”

Fundraiser for Maggie’s Alexa Wigfield said: “How lovely that the residents will be walking a marathon in a month – what a fab idea and great news that you guys are fundraising for us. Thank you so much for your support.

“It’s a win-win and hopefully the charity will benefit.”

Residents and staff take steps for charityResidents and staff take steps for charity
Residents and staff take steps for charity
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The residents and staff have also been joined on their challenge by representatives from Maggie’s charity.

Maggie’s charity offers free support to people with cancer as well as their families. The charity has centres around the country and provides information about how cancer treatment may impact as well as providing practical advice. The charity supports anyone with cancer and their family and friends, whatever kind of cancer, and whatever stage they’re at.

All support is free, and no appointment or referral is needed.

Meanwhile, at Edwalton Manor Care Home, residents and staff are planning a party on August 31 to celebrate finalising the challenge. Staff, residents and relatives as well as Maggie’s staff and members will join the fun.

Related topics:NottinghamshireWellbeing