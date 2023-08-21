Edwalton care home residents step up for cancer charity

And for those residents using wheelchairs – staff are on hand to take the steps too – aiming for 300 steps every day, that’s 166 laps around the gardens.

Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coordinator Alice Kirkby said: “Maggie’s charity does incredible work around the country and provides free support to people in the most difficult of times.

“So many of us are affected by cancer, so here at Edwalton we wanted to help raise money which will make a big difference to people’s lives.

Edwalton Manor residents and staff celebrate their first walk

“There has been so much enthusiasm about the lap challenge and even on the very dull and grey days, our residents and staff have been inspired to take the steps.”

Former Nurse and resident Barbara Maddocks, aged 88, said: “I am glad my steps will be going to a good cause, and who wouldn’t want to walk around these beautiful grounds every day.”

Fundraiser for Maggie’s Alexa Wigfield said: “How lovely that the residents will be walking a marathon in a month – what a fab idea and great news that you guys are fundraising for us. Thank you so much for your support.

“It’s a win-win and hopefully the charity will benefit.”

Residents and staff take steps for charity

The residents and staff have also been joined on their challenge by representatives from Maggie’s charity.

Maggie’s charity offers free support to people with cancer as well as their families. The charity has centres around the country and provides information about how cancer treatment may impact as well as providing practical advice. The charity supports anyone with cancer and their family and friends, whatever kind of cancer, and whatever stage they’re at.

All support is free, and no appointment or referral is needed.