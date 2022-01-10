Eastwood supermarket launches all-new vegan range with more than 50 products

Morrisons Plant Revolution No Chicken Shwarma Flatbread.

The 50-strong Plant Revolution range features a wide variety of products that offer bold flavours, vibrant colours and are loaded with plant-based goodness.

Plant Revolution will include everything from fresh ready meals and on-the-go sandwich options to luxurious starters and decadent sweet treats.

The range was developed by Morrisons own chefs in response to feedback from customers who said they were looking for easier ways to adopt a vegan diet.

Butternut Panang curry.

It’s designed to appeal to both vegan and non-vegan customers looking to include more plant-based options in their diet.

Highlight products include:

· Plant Revolution Caramelised Onion and Arancini Bites, 200g - £2.50

· Plant Revolution No Duck Pancakes, 250g - £3.50

· Plant Revolution Firecracker Udon Cauliflower, 385g - £3.50

· Plant Revolution Butternut Penang Curry, 385g - £3.50

· Plant Revolution Beefless Wellington, 560g - £3

· Plant Revolution No Chicken Shawarma Flatbread, 179g - £2.75

Prices start from as little as £1, making it easier than ever for those on a budget to shop vegan.

According to The Food Standards Agency, over one in 10 people in the UK now follow a vegan or vegetarian diet including celebrities like Lewis Hamilton, Ellie Goulding, Benedict Cumberbatch, Gemma Atkinson and Ricky Gervais. Others like Laura Whitmore have been outspoken on trying to cut down on meat and incorporate more plant-based options into their diet.

Since its inception in 2014, over two million people have signed up to take part in Veganuary. Of the 582,000 who signed up to the campaign in 2021, it is estimated that 30% were still eating a fully vegan diet six months on from the campaign and more than half (52%) were eating at least 50% less meat and animal products than the previous year.

Emily Bell, Plant Revolution brand manager at Morrisons, said: “We want our customers to enjoy eating well, no matter what diet they choose to follow.

“For part-time plant eaters, fully fledged flexitarians and the purely plant-based, our new Plant Revolution range delivers the bold and exciting flavours we know they’re looking for, and we’re excited to hear what people think of it.”

Toni Vernelli, international head of communications and marketing at Veganuary, said: “We’re thrilled to see Morrisons adding so many exciting options to their vegan range and helping to make delicious plant-based eating accessible and affordable for everyone.”