Eastwood small business owner urges residents to 'shop local' this Christmas

Emma Hemstock and her daughter.

After a tough few years with Covid-19 restrictions disrupting business, it is more vital than ever to show support for the towns’ smaller shops and craft stalls as they attempt to bounce back from the pandemic.

Many independent traders rely on money made during the festive period to see them through the rest of the year.

Emma Hemstock, owner of Kitty's Handmade in Eastwood, said it is without a doubt the most important time for small businesses.

Kitty’s Handmade stall at Kimberley Christmas Market this year.

“Christmas for me starts in July,” the 42-year-old said.

“A lot of planning always goes into place. It is a huge deal as it is where most of my business comes from.”

Kitty’s Handmade sells a range of home interiors, cushions and personalised printed mugs, books and t-shirts online.

Emma operates her business from her studio in the Craft Workshops in Eastwood town centre.

As well as selling online, she often sets up stalls at local events – such as Kimberley’s Christmas market last Sunday – and craft fairs.

She said: "My business is very heavily based online as I don’t have a shop – well not yet, anyway.

“There isn’t enough support in Eastwood to get a business like mine into a shop. The rent far outweighs the income, it just can’t be done.”

Emma said the last few years have been hard for everyone locally and many are relying on Christmas trade this year.

She added: “It’s been a big fight to keep going but you’ve just got to try and stay ahead of the game.

“Last year was strange because more people wanted to buy online, which was good for me.

“But the knock-on effect is happening now, because people are going back out and they are wanting to shop out at shops again.

“It’s absolutely important now more than ever to keep small businesses going. Whether you’re talking about your hairdresser, your greengrocer, a printing business like mine or even coffee shops.

“We are all treading water to stay afloat and we are all probably a little bit nervous.”

Emma is urging everyone in the Eastwood and Kimberley area to show their support for small businesses when purchasing gifts this festive season.

She added: “We rely on Christmas a lot.

“Luckily, Eastwood has got a good old-fashioned community spirit and I know there are loads who are keen to support us.”