Pub-goers in Eastwood can enjoy a January Sale at The Lady Chatterley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wetherspoon-run pub on Nottingham Road is reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals from Tuesday, January 2 until Wednesday, January 17 inclusive.

The draughts and beers featured in the sale are Doom Bar, Bud Light, Worthington’s, Stowford Press Apple Cider and Budweiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, spirits, including AU vodka, Sidemen XIX Vodka, classic cocktails like Espresso Martini, Strawberry Daiquiri and Tommy’s Margarita, and Corona Tropical hard seltzers are also in the sale, along with a range of soft drinks, including Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Max, R. White’s lemonade, Pepsi Max cherry and coffee tea and hot chocolate.

Wetherspoon pub The Lady Chatterley in Eastwood is holding a January sale. Photo: Google

The low-alcohol and alcohol-free drinks included in the sale are Erdinger, Brewdog Punk AF, Stella Artois, Heineken 0.0, Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime, Adnams Ghost Ship and Becks Blue.

Sale prices include a pint of Bud Light at £1.99, a pint of Doom Bar at £1.99, a classic cocktail at £2.99, a bottle of Becks Blue at £1.49, Pepsi Max at £1.49 and coffee, tea and hot chocolate at 99p.

Customers can also enjoy savings on food too, with offers on a small breakfast at £1.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be food included in the sale too, such as selection of four burgers with a choice of American burger, classic beef burger, crunchy chicken strip burger (all served with chips) and skinny beef burger (served with a side salad).

They cost £4.79 with a soft drink and £6.26 with an alcoholic drink.

The pub will also be serving a range of small plates, including halloumi-style fries, chicken wings and Nachos with any three for £12.

Louise Carter, pub manager, said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.

"This year, we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

“I believe that the January sale will prove popular with our customers.