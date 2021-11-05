Eastwood health care service scoops 'Employer of the Year' award

Eastwood-based PICS has been crowned as the region’s top employer and recognised as one of the best places to work in the area.

Representatives of the Primary Integrated Community Services (PICS) were honoured to receive the name as the region’s top employer at the Nottinghamshire Live Business Awards.

In addition, the company also celebrated its place as a finalist in the ‘Excellence of Innovation’ category, which recognised the company’s value to the local economy.The award also praises commitment to quality, enthusiasm and ‘can do’ spirit.

In 2013, PICS was set up by Dr Kelvin Lim and Alison Rounce, who are both partners at Eastwood Primary Care Centre, to deliver respiratory services to patients.Since then, the health care team has grown to nearly 400 staff who provide a variety of community and out of hospital services across Nottinghamshire.

PICS medical director Dr Kelvin Lim (left) is pictured with Gerald Ellis, Ali Rounce, George Goward and George's wife at the business awards.

They also support six GP surgeries and 11 primary care networks, covering more than one million residents.

Dr Kelvin Lim, medical director of PICS and Alison Rounce, managing director of PICS, welcomed the award and said: “We are very proud that we have been recognised as Employer of the Year at the Notts Live Business Awards 2020 and 2021.

“We dedicate this award to our staff, alongside all health and social care workers, who have worked tirelessly to provide the best care to our residents."