Eastwood based painter and decorator shares her experience amidst a growing demand for tradeswomen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kate Kibble runs her own decorating business, Kate Kibble Decorating, which covers West Hallam, Ilkeston, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Kate always had an interest in painting at a young age as she enjoyed painting tractors and buildings on the family farm and seeing the transformation afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the 80’s the main options were factories, offices, shops or nursing. I didn’t want to do any of those.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Kibble painter and decorator

“I saw an advertisement in the Derby evening telegraph in 1983 for painters so I went to the site in Chellaston to apply. There were no women working on sites in those days."

“The foreman said you will never manage the cold and hard work. I asked to do a day trial and they took me on. I have never been out of work since that day.”

Then in 1989, Kate was beginning to be recommended and ask for by more and more people until eventually she decided to work for herself and ran an ad in the paper called “the shopper say lady decorator”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She finds “the transformation of property and people’s enjoyment of it when we have completed it.” the most rewarding part of the job.

“Also it's much more financially rewarding than traditional women’s jobs and I like being self-employed.”

She said “In the early days, I struggled to prove myself without having the strength of a man. Doing the highest work off ladders just to prove I can.”

We asked Kate about how consumers feel having a female tradesperson handling their work and she said “I would say at least half of them contact me because they prefer to use a woman although I do employ men. Their strength is very useful”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have much more enthusiasm for homes than your average decorator. I also do renovations so I have access to most trades.”

Search data from My Local Toolbox shows that some search queries are showing triple digit growth year on year. Search terms such as “lady painter and decorator” have increased in frequency by +125%.

“Get an apprenticeship or ask companies if you can be a laborer to learn on the job” says Kate to those wanting to pursue a career in the trades industry.

“Get lots of experience working with others for a few years then get a sign written van, a website and put an A board outside all jobs advertising your service. Always be clear it's a woman by using your full name etc.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You need to be fit and healthy consistently. Work hard, be on time, have a laugh with the guys.”

“A lot of decorators aren’t trained properly or don’t have enough experience to go it alone. The customers don’t realise the job is a bit shoddy and just go on price.”

“Learn about products and it takes a few years of practice to be able to do a room to a trade standard and cut in properly.”

Her story came via My Local Toolbox and its report into tradeswomen.