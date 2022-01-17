Eastwood bakery ‘on a roll’ as it launches latest vegan product

The new roll features carrots, potatoes, herbs and spices, plus textured vegetable protein.

Stacey’s Bakery, which has branches in Ilkeston, Eastwood and Heanor, has added a vegan savoury roll to its product range, admitting that while “some said it couldn’t be done, others said it shouldn’t be done, we did it anyway.”

The new roll features delicious flaky pastry, along with tasty carrots, potatoes, herbs and spices, plus textured vegetable protein.

It joins their other savoury vegan products, including Stacey’s first vegan sausage roll, which launched in 2019.

David Stacey, managing director of Stacey’s, said: “We wanted to allow everyone to enjoy the Stacey's classic that is our savoury roll, even if they are not meat-eaters.

“We want to help broaden the choices that are out there for those people, adding generations of Stacey's expertise, with no compromise on taste.

“So far, feedback has been pretty good.”The launch comes during Veganuary, which encourages and supports people and businesses to move to a plant-based diet as a way of protecting the environment, preventing animal suffering, and improving the health of millions of people.During the January 2021 Veganuary campaign, more than 500,000 people took the pledge to try a vegan diet, while over 825 new vegan products and menu options were launched in key campaign countries.

Pre-2020, the food industry was already shifting more towards plant-based options as record numbers of Brits turned their backs on meat-based products. In 2019, roughly one quarter of food products introduced in the UK were vegan, as opposed to one in six in 2018.The vegan savoury roll is available in Stacey’s shops or to order online.