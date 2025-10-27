Eastwood and Kimberley area businesses can now access free professional support from the council

Businesses in Eastwood, Kimberley and across Broxtowe have a unique opportunity to receive free, expert business support, thanks to funding from Broxtowe Council through the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

During one-to-one sessions, business owners can meet with Alison North, a highly experienced business advisor from Nottinghamshire Council, who can provide bespoke guidance to help strengthen, expand, or refine a person’sbusiness.

Upcoming sessions at Eastwood Library, each with six bookable slots between 9.30am and 4.30pm, are on December 22 (book slots at eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-business-support-surgery-eastwood-broxtowe-tickets-1754314625269?aff=) and February 23 (book slots at eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-business-support-surgery-eastwood-broxtowe-tickets-1757715898569?aff=).

Coun Milan Radulovic (Brox All), council leader, said: “With great transport links, a highly skilled workforce, and strong support from the council, Broxtowe is the perfect place for businesses to thrive.

“These business surgeries have been popular in recent times and provided countless entrepreneurs with priceless business advice, free of charge.

"I encourage all business owners, new and old, to make use of these sessions with Alison while they’re available.”

Ms North added: “These regular free one-to-one sessions run out of the local library network and are for you no matter what stage in business you’re at, as long as you are based in Broxtowe.

“It’s a one-to-one informal chat to understand your business better, its opportunities and needs.

"There are some things that I can help you with myself and others where I’ll signpost to other experts.

"This includes things like training and events, sector specific support, and finance and grants but each conversation is different and I will be guided by what you need and what is best for you.”

Figures show there are around 6,000 businesses operating in Broxtowe.

The majority are Small to Medium Enterprises (SME) employing fewer than 249 people, and around 80 per cent of local businesses are micro businesses with fewer than nine employees.

The council said it was ‘committed to working with these businesses to ensure that they can all fulfil their potential’.

The UKSPF is UK Government funding allocated through the East Midlands Combined County Authority.

Broxtowe Council has been allocated a total of £1,056,720 in 2025-26.

Activity funded includes local business and skills support and a set of community projects.