East Midlands Mayor to launch brand new vision for investment at UK’s biggest real estate development showcase

The East Midlands will use the UK’s biggest development and investment event to launch a brand-new vision for the future of the region’s economy.

Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward, will lead a team of partners from across the East Midlands when she unveils the new vision at the UK Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) in Leeds from 20 to 22 May.

And the region will come together for the first time in a new East Midlands Pavilion, where investors, developers and businesses can meet the Mayor, talk to inward investment teams and hear about a series of major commercial opportunities.

Partners from across the East Midlands will stage a series of events at UKREiiF, which will showcase major commercial development destinations like the East Midlands Freeport and the East Midlands Investment Zone.

There will also be a spotlight on the region’s status as a national tourist destination via the new Visit East Midlands initiative, which highlights the Peak District, Sherwood Forest and key visitor attractions.

Its two vibrant cities, Derby and Nottingham, will also be holding investment showcases, highlighting their role as national destinations for advanced manufacturing, life sciences, creative industries, food production and advanced logistics and distribution centres.

Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward said: “The East Midlands is a hidden gem – but it won’t be hidden for much longer. When you join us at UKREiiF, we will be telling this story with a brand-new East Midlands spatial vision – bringing to life the potential for investment, business, and development.

This will be bolstered by a long-term plan for regional growth that’ll give businesses and investors the certainty they need.

So come and meet me, my team, and our partners and colleagues from across our region at the East Midlands Pavilion at UKREiiF.”

Mayor Claire will lead an East Midlands team which also includes the leadership team from the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA), East Midlands Freeport, Marketing Derby, Invest in Nottingham, Invest in Derbyshire and Destination Chesterfield.