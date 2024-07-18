East Midlands manufacturer completes £1.6m contract for 300+ bespoke kitchens in Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield-based Deanestor, one of the UK’s leading furniture and fitout specialists, has delivered a £1.6m contract to provide more than 300 high specification kitchens for a major new co-living scheme in Leeds, developed by Caddick Developments.

Mercer West and Madison East are two adjoining apartment buildings near the River Aire in Leeds’ vibrant cultural quarter, which were built by Caddick Construction. This build-to-rent development is part of SOYO Leeds – a new neighbourhood in the heart of the city.

Deanestor provided bespoke, contemporary kitchens for 331 apartments in a range of configurations to suit each apartment layout. This involved the manufacture and installation of around 4,500 items of furniture including base and wall cabinets, drawers, tall fridge unit, oven housing and solid white quartz worktops.

According to Eugene Cannon, Senior Quantity Surveyor at Caddick Construction,“The Deanestor team excelled commercially and in the design phase for this complex and large-scale co-living scheme. They were helpful at each stage and had a common-sense approach to any challenges, such as the need to upgrade appliances. The finished kitchens are great – good quality, contemporary detailing, superior worktops, and gave us the value for money we were looking for.”

One of 300+ bespoke kitchens provided by Deanestor for major residential scheme in Leeds

The kitchen cabinetry was supplied in two colour palettes for alternate floors – stone grey and dark blue, and with black D-shaped handles and brushed satin taps.

Each kitchen was fully equipped by Deanestor with integrated appliances – a built-in oven, microwave, ceramic hob, washer dryer, fridge/freezer and dishwasher.

Deanestor provides a complete furniture and fitout service for both bedrooms and kitchens, working on major co-living schemes for some of the UK’s leading residential property developers and contractors. Its high specification cabinets are built for longevity and crafted using robust glue and dowel constructions which provide a modern yet durable finish for build-to-rent developments.

The kitchens are all bespoke, offering developers a vast range of options, and are pre-assembled in Deanestor’s factory for consistently higher quality installations and to reduce work on site.