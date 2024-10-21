DSP Interiors transforms HQ of security specialists with major design and fit out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derby-based design, refurbishment and fit-out experts, DSP (Interiors) Ltd, have successfully completed the significant transformation project of an 8,100 sq. ft unit for Secur-it Group Ltd, leading security and fire safety specialists headquartered at Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Secur-it Group Ltd, established in 1994, is a key player in the fire and security sector, protecting over 5,000 properties with more than 58,000 monthly alarm responses. With growing demands on its operations, the company sought to enhance its working environment by modernising and upgrading its facilities to improve efficiency and elevate employee well-being.

DSP (Interiors) Ltd began the project in June, working closely with Secur-it’s facilities team to design and deliver an extensive refurbishment and interior fit-out. The refurbishment involved reconfiguring and transforming the existing two-floor unit into a contemporary, multi-functional office and meeting space that fosters productivity and collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key features of the fit-out included the installation of acoustic double-glazed partitioning with integrated blinds, alongside a series of stylish, durable laminate doors including replacing all the existing door sets to match. The workspace was revitalised with over 8,000 sq. ft of high-quality commercial grade carpet tiles.

Submit your story

To complete the project, the team carried out the specification and installation of furniture throughout both floors including feature acoustic slat wall panelling. A variety of furniture was included to provide an array of spaces that supported the staff including informal meeting pods, breakout areas and high specification meeting tables. All the furniture was specified to tie into the scheme, with high end finishes including rustic oak and stunning fabrics.

The result is a dynamic workspace designed to streamline day-to-day operations and promote employee well-being in a more efficient, modern environment.

Commenting, Louisa Priestley, managing director of DSP (Interiors) Ltd, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to have partnered with Secur-it on the design and fit out of their commercial unit in Mansfield.

"The extensive refurbishment project included the integration of advanced acoustic solutions and stylish design elements to provide a functional and visually appealing space for the team at Secur-it.”

Rick Cooke, Managing director at Secur-it, added:

“We are delighted with our new refurbished office space. The collaboration with DSP (Interiors) has resulted in a workspace that aligns perfectly with our operational needs. Their attention to detail and commitment to quality have transformed our environment into a more productive and inviting space for our team.

“This refurbished space not only enhances our daily operations but also highlights our commitment to providing a secure and comfortable environment for our staff and clients - a huge thank you to everyone at DSP (Interiors).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This project highlights DSP (Interiors)’s continued leadership in delivering high-quality, tailored fit-out solutions for a wide range of commercial sectors. The company’s award-winning approach combines end-to-end design, innovation and seamless project management, ensuring a seamless process from initial concept to completion.