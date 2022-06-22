'Dream come true': Eastwood dance academy celebrates grand opening of new studio

Dancers inside the new ‘The Pit’ dance studio in Coombe Road, Newthorpe.

Notts Hotshots, which teaches cheerleading, lyrical and hip-hop dance to children of all ages, used to run its classes from Hall Park Academy but has recently moved into an all new premises on Coombe Road, Newthorpe.

The new space has been dubbed ‘The Pit’, to tie in with the academy’s fire-themed dance team names.

The thoughtful title also serves as a nod to the area’s mining heritage.

Outside the new studio in Newthorpe.

The school is run by local lasses Rebecca Curtis and Holly Blackbourn, who said they are thrilled to see their dreams finally become a reality.

“So much hard work, dedication and love has gone into bringing this vision to life,” Holly said.

“It still doesn’t feel real, it hasn’t sunk it yet for us.

“We’ve always wanted our a dance studio to call our own – it’s been our dream for so long.”

Notts Hotshots dance coaches at the grand opening on Saturday.

Holly said the transformation of the space, which was previously used as a car garage, took about three months.

“If you saw what it looked like before, you’d be shocked,” she said.

“We managed to get it done quite quickly, really.

“The beauty of having this space means we can really put our own stamp on things now and we have the freedom to run classes whenever we like.

“It also means we can have a tuck shop, a merchandise area and an office too.

“There is space for parents to meet up and we can have our banners and trophies permanently on display, which will provide a lot of motivation for the girls.”

A grand opening was held at the weekend (Saturday, June 18) to welcome members of the public, dancers and parents into the new studio.

Fundraising activities on the day, including a raffle, accumulated more than £1,100 to help the new school get off the ground and purchase new equipment.