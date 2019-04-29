Dozens of Ashfield cafés to take part in Café Culture Week

Café Culture Week, which has launched today, will see cafés across Ashfield offering special promotions to encourage residents to visit.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural Café Culture Week in Hucknall, this year will be even bigger with 35 cafes across the district joining.

Trevor Middleton, Town Centres and Markets Manager, ADC and Robert Mitchell, Chief Executive of Ashfield District Council in The Tea Room in Kirkby.

The Tea Room in Kirkby will be offering a discount on any slice of homemade cake bought with a cup of coffee.

Ania Iwanina, owner of The Tea Room in Kirkby, said: “I am excited to be part of Café Culture Week this year, it is a great opportunity for us to promote our homemade cakes and delicious coffee that we serve.

"It is lovely that we are able to give a little back to our loyal customers who have helped us to thrive.”

Other cafés in Kirkby, Sutton and Hucknall will be presenting various offers this week.

Robert Mitchell, Chief Executive of Ashfield District Council, said: "Café Culture Week was great for Hucknall and the hard working café owners that took part.

"We hope that it will be as popular this year. It is a wonderful initiative that supports our local cafes who are at the heart of their communities.

"There is so much variety available across the District and this week is a celebration of the fantastic independent businesses that are able to flourish in Ashfield”

The week runs from the April 29 to May 5.