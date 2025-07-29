Domiciliary care provider homes in on new Derbyshire premises

Your Home Care, the award-winning Mansfield-based home care provider, has revealed it is close to opening additional premises in Derbyshire.

The company, founded by experienced business and care sector professionals Paul Pitchford and Scott Marsh in July 2020, was set up to deliver “uniquely personalised and outstanding care within clients’ own homes”.

Initially covering the Mansfield and Ashfield areas, Your Home Care was in July 2022 rated as Outstanding following its first-ever inspection by the social care regulator the CQC.

Demand for its range of home care services has grown, with trained and professional carers now also caring for clients in north Derbyshire.

In July 2024, it was accepted onto Derbyshire County Council’s Home Care Framework, which was established for “experienced Care Quality Commission-registered providers to deliver standard home care/domiciliary care services”.

Paul and Scott identified that because its workload was increasing, it needed a dedicated resource and training centre in a Derbyshire town - and so they are now putting the finishing touches to a deal that will see offices open by October 1 this year.

Paul Pitchford said: “We are all incredibly proud of everything that we have achieved so far, and it has been done with our clients at the heart of everything.

“We have seen a demand for our services grow not only in Mansfield and Ashfield, but also in places such as Alfreton, Shirebrook, Ripley, Swanwick, Matlock, and South Normanton.”

And Scott, who lives in Derbyshire, added: “We already have carers from Derbyshire, and are recruiting all the time, so it makes perfect sense for us to open additional premises in the county to act as a resource and training centre. ”

The location of the premises is yet to be made public, but an official opening ceremony is already in the pipeline.

Your Home Care has also been rated in the top 20 best home care providers in the East Midlands every year since it opened.

It is leading the way in home care innovation. For example, in partnership with the NHS, it was the first domiciliary care provider in the UK to deliver the RESTORE2 wellbeing and observations system to its clients.

For more information about Your Home Care, visit www.yourhomecare.co.uk.