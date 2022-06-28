Dog bakery vows to continue but burglaries lead to warnings

But Danielle Downs says if the premises at Gateway Lodge, Forest Corner, Edwinstowe, continue to be hit by thieves, she could think again.

Danielle opened Ruby and Sophia’s Dog Bakery at the venue on June 18, following the success of a similar outlet at Rother Valley Country Park, Rotherham.

A week before she opened the new shop, it was targeted by thieves who smashed through a door and stole dog accessories and rope leads.

About £4,000 of stock was taken in the break-in.

And now, in the early hours of Sunday, burglars struck again, this time taking pet accessories, rope leads, and trays of natural foods and treats.

Danielle, who runs the family business, says that about £4,000 worth of goods were taken in the second raid.

She said: “I feel very deflated about it all, but I will reopen with far less stock until we have more security measures in place.

“I have had seven shops since 2007, but this is the first time I have had this happen. The police are aware and say they have stepped up patrols.

“I’ve told the council that owns the premises that if no solution is found, it will simply not be viable to open as I do not have the means to keep repairing things.”

Danielle, who named the shop after her two youngest children, says she watched security footage as the thieves ransacked the premises, but unfortunately police officers were unable to get there in time.

Councillor Paul Peacock, who represents the Edwinstowe ward on Newark & Sherwood Council, said that he was encouraging a number of organisations in the Forest Corner area to work together to deter crime.

He said: “Well done to that business, as they have come in and filled a vacant spot, but I do feel for them at the moment.

“More needs to be done in that area, such as cameras or street lighting for example.”

The bakery caters for all dogs, but particularly creates products that dogs with allergies are able to eat.