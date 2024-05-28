Derbyshire temporary banking hub opens in library

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect nationwide access to cash, has opened a temporary Banking Hub in the Derbyshire County Council-run Shirebrook Library.

The temporary Banking Hub will provide locals with basic banking and cash services, while plans for the permanent Hub continue to progress. The temporary Banking Hub is located at Shirebrook Library on Patchwork Row.

The temporary Hub which will open five days a week, 9.30am-5pm, will remain available until the new permanent Banking Hub opens. It will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks can carry out regular cash transactions whenever the Hub is open. It also offers a Community Banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the Hub:

Monday: Barclays

Tuesday: Lloyds

Wednesday: Santander

Thursday: NatWest

Friday: Halifax

While the temporary Hub is up and running today, Cash Access UK can confirm it is working to secure a permanent home for the Banking Hub. In the coming months, they will provide updates and the Hub open today will remain open until the permanent Hub is up and running.

Shirebrook was recommended a Banking Hub last year by LINK, the UK’s cash access and cash machine network, following the announcement of the final bank branch closure. There are two Hubs already up and running in Derbyshire in Belper and Clay Cross.

Gareth Oakley, CEO, Cash Access UK said: “While we continue to progress the permanent Hub, the Banking Hub team look forward to welcoming residents and businesses in Shirebrook to the temporary Banking Hub to support their everyday banking needs.”

Derbyshire County Council Leader Councillor Barry Lewis, who oversees libraries as part of his Cabinet role, said: “We’re proud that our libraries are welcoming and trusted spaces that, as well as books, host a wide range of additional services, events and activities to benefit residents and communities.