Deliveroo is launching in Mansfield this week: restaurants, how to pay and how to use the app

Are you excited to be getting food delivered straight to your door?

Mansfield has been added to Deliveroo’s roster, starting this week.

Joining the ranks of the 200 cities in the UK that already enjoy restaurant food delivered by Deliveroo, Mansfield is one of 10 new cities to get the service.

Which Mansfield restaurants are available on Deliveroo?

Mansfield residents will be able to enjoy the likes of delicious burgers from Gorgeous Gourmet Burgers, milkshakes from The Milkshake Cottage and amazing mac n cheese from Mac Shack.

How does Deliveroo work?

Using either the Deliveroo app or the website, you can browse what food is available to be delivered straight to your door using your postcode.

The app is available on both iOS and Android, so all phone users can benefit.

Once you’ve placed your order, you’ll get notifications letting you know that the restaurant has started preparing your food, when it has been picked up by a deliveroo rider, and when your order is almost with you.

You can also track your rider as they make their way to your address.

Can I pay with cash?

Unfortunately there is no option to pay for your food in cash when the rider arrives.

Instead, you need to link your debit or credit card with your account to pay for your order.

The Deliveroo website states, “We only take card payments because it lets us provide you with the best possible experience.

“It creates a safer working environment for riders too.”

You are permitted to tip your rider in cash if you feel so inclined - however you can tip through the app as well.

Can I order in advance?

There is an in-app function that allows you to pre-order your food so that it arrives when you’re ready.

You can schedule orders for up to a day in advance and you can choose a delivery time from midday onwards.