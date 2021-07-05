D2N2 estimates the manufacturing sector employs more than 125,000 people and generates £7.2 billion into the region’s economy and has the largest cluster of transport manufacturing and R&D in the country.

The LEP will be working with local manufacturing business leaders, the region’s universities, local authorities, and business organisations, including Make UK, to champion and strengthen manufacturing across the region and improve the region’s economic performance retaining to excellence in sectors including aerospace, automotive, food and drink, medical and rail.

Primary objectives of the panel include developing an action plan for competitive and sustainable manufacturing, and co-ordinating, facilitating and forging closer links between academia and industry with a focus on supporting businesses to adopt new digital innovation and disruptive technologies and embrace low carbon growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Rigley is chairman of the new panel. Photo: Ashfield District Council

The panel will also forge strong connections at a national level, particularly with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and Innovate UK.

Martin Rigley MBE, chief executive and managing director of Lindhurst Engineering, and chairman of the new D2N2 panel, said: “Clearly the way manufacturers do business is changing at a rapid rate and it’s important that manufacturing is prepared to face the challenges this brings, particularly in the adoption of digital technologies and meeting net zero targets.

“The panel is sector and size-agnostic and aims to use its strong network amongst businesses, large and small, supported by strong further education and higher education representation to guide manufacturing businesses in our region through an evolving way of doing business.”

Sajeeda Rose, chief executive of the D2N2 LEP, added: “Manufacturing is our region’s largest sector and employer.

"As we transform into a more competitive, greener economy, our manufacturers will need support to embrace industrial digitalisation and net-zero challenges.

“We are proud to be bringing together such an impressive group to provide a strong voice for manufacturing across D2N2.”