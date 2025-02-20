Crunch named finalist at the UK FinTech Awards 2025

UK FinTech Awards 2025

Crunch is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted for two prestigious categories at the UK FinTech Awards 2025—AccountingTech of the Year and Best Employer Award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK FinTech Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the financial technology sector, recognising companies that are transforming the industry. With competition fiercer than ever, judges highlighted the outstanding standard of nominees, making Crunch’s finalist status a remarkable achievement. This recognition underscores Crunch’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge accounting solutions while fostering a thriving workplace culture.

Crunch’s Award Nominations

AccountingTech of the Year

Crunch has consistently set the standard for user-friendly, accessible accounting. By blending intuitive software with expert human support, Crunch empowers small businesses and freelancers to take control of their finances with ease. This nomination validates the company’s mission to simplify accounting without the jargon, offering a seamless experience tailored to business owners, not accountants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Employer Award

Crunch’s people-first approach is central to its success. The company is committed to fostering a dynamic and inclusive workplace, offering flexible working arrangements, career growth opportunities, and wellbeing support. This nomination reflects Crunch’s dedication to creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to excel.

CEO Darren Fell’s Response

Darren Fell, Founder and CEO of Crunch, expressed his excitement:

"We’re absolutely thrilled to be named a finalist for the UK FinTech Awards 2025 in the AccountingTech of the Year category! Even after 15 years in the market, our platform remains completely unique—combining expert accountants with easy-to-use software that’s designed for business owners, not traditional accountants. And the best part? We offer all this at a price that truly makes sense. This recognition is a testament to our incredible team and their dedication to supporting our clients every day."

Looking Ahead

The UK FinTech Awards 2025 winners will be announced later this year, and Crunch is eagerly anticipating the results. In the meantime, this achievement serves as a milestone worth celebrating. The company extends its gratitude to its dedicated team, loyal clients, and supportive community for their ongoing trust and partnership.