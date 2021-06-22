Cream of talent celebrated in Chad Business Excellence Awards

This year’s awards are scheduled to take place at a glittering black tie ceremony at Portland College on Thursday November 11.

Businesses and individuals will be honoured across a number of categories – and for the first time we will be inviting the community to nominate its Retail Hero.

This award is open for the public to put forward their favourite retailer, big or small.

The Fashion Shop won the Independent Retailer Award at the Chad Business Excellence Awards 2020. Pictured are Claire Mortimer, Mandy Wilson, Bev Lilley and Caz Childerley.

The Fashion Shop, on Market Street in Warsop, won the Independent Retailer Award last year and sisters Bev Lilley and Mandy Wilson were delighted to win the coveted award.

They had only designed an online service in August 2019 – which proved to be an asset just months later when the shop was forced to close its doors due to lockdown.

The innovative shop used Facebook to keep in touch with its customers, sharing new items which had come into stock – including a daily video slot to highlight new clothing lines and how to match them together.

It also used social media to interact with customers, answering questions posted in the comments section.

Chad Business Excellence Awards 2021

Chad editor Ashley Booker said: “Businesses and shops like The Fashion Shop are the lifeblood of our community, they provide the jobs we need so we can do the things we love – raising families, putting down roots and growing communities.

“Our awards are a chance to shine a glowing spotlight on the fantastic work businesses do day in, day out – highlighting their innovation, their dedication and their talent.

“They are a way of honouring the cream of Mansfield and Ashfield’s commerce and industry, raising the profile of companies, celebrating achievement and recognising the sheer hard work their staff put in to make them what they are today.

“We really want to make our awards are a true celebration of the brilliant businesses in our community especially set against the difficulties they have faced during the past year – so please make sure you get involved and put forward your achievements so they get the full recognition they deserve.”

Entries are now open and will close on September 16 at 6pm.