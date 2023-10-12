'Crafty' friends open Kirkby shop for handmade jewellery and homemade products
Unique Mizzle on Low Moor Road, Kirkby, will primarily we will be selling wax melts, home & body fragrances, handmade jewellery and gifts.
Judith Drew, who runs the business with her friend, Alyson Philbin, said: “We are very excited about this joint venture.
“We would like to bring some life back into a shop that has been empty for quite a while.”
Judith and Alyson decided to “join forces” and run a central shop devoted to handmade gifting for all seasons.
Along with hand-crafted items by Judith and Alyson, the shop has facilities for other crafters to rent a shelf for £25 per month.
Crafters do not need to make jewellery or wax melts – “just anything rustic and handmade,” Judith added.
If interested in renting a shelf or curious about any of the products, readers can contact Judith and Alyson at [email protected]