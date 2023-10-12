News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead

'Crafty' friends open Kirkby shop for handmade jewellery and homemade products

Two friends have amalgamated their small businesses and opened a shop in Kirkby, selling handmade jewellery and homemade products – and here is a first look inside.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Oct 2023, 08:22 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 08:23 BST

Unique Mizzle on Low Moor Road, Kirkby, will primarily we will be selling wax melts, home & body fragrances, handmade jewellery and gifts.

Judith Drew, who runs the business with her friend, Alyson Philbin, said: “We are very excited about this joint venture.

“We would like to bring some life back into a shop that has been empty for quite a while.”

Judith and Alyson decided to “join forces” and run a central shop devoted to handmade gifting for all seasons.

Along with hand-crafted items by Judith and Alyson, the shop has facilities for other crafters to rent a shelf for £25 per month.

Crafters do not need to make jewellery or wax melts – “just anything rustic and handmade,” Judith added.

If interested in renting a shelf or curious about any of the products, readers can contact Judith and Alyson at [email protected]

Judith Drew and Alyson Philbin.

1. Unique Mizzle

Judith Drew and Alyson Philbin. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The business sells wax melts and a range of home fragrances.

2. Unique Mizzle

The business sells wax melts and a range of home fragrances. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The shop is located on Low Moor Road, Kirkby. Unique Mizzle prides itself on 'handmade' or 'homemade' gifts.

3. New shop for Kirkby

The shop is located on Low Moor Road, Kirkby. Unique Mizzle prides itself on 'handmade' or 'homemade' gifts. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The newly opened business stocks a variety of homely products.

4. A look inside

The newly opened business stocks a variety of homely products. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page