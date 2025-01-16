Cowens Group gains elite platinum status from Investors in People
"Achieving Platinum status was a key strategic goal for our organisation," says Paul Chaplin, Group CEO of Cowens Group. "This accreditation reflects our unwavering dedication to fostering a workplace where passionate professionals can thrive while protecting our clients' interests. The happiness and professional development of our team are fundamental to our success."
The Platinum accreditation acknowledges Cowens Group's excellence across nine critical performance indicators, including leadership effectiveness, employee empowerment, and sustainable business practices. The company has demonstrated particular strength in creating a culture of trust and responsibility, where team members are encouraged to take ownership of their roles and contribute to organisational success.
Cowens Group continues to expand its market presence across all sectors that the group operates. Recent initiatives, including a new employee benefits and rewards platform and an employee assistance programme to support and motivate employees, demonstrate the company's ongoing commitment to enhancing the employee experience and maintaining its position as an employer of choice in the financial services sector.
"This recognition belongs to every member of the Cowens team," Chaplin adds. "Their commitment to professional excellence and dedication to supporting our clients have made this achievement possible. We will continue to invest in our people and workplace culture as we grow and evolve."