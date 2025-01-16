Cowens Group gains elite platinum status from Investors in People

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cowens Group, a leading financial services provider, announces the achievement of Platinum accreditation from Investors in People (IIP), placing the company among an elite group representing just 6% of IIP-accredited organisations. This prestigious recognition underscores Cowens Group's commitment to creating an exceptional workplace environment and delivering outstanding client service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Achieving Platinum status was a key strategic goal for our organisation," says Paul Chaplin, Group CEO of Cowens Group. "This accreditation reflects our unwavering dedication to fostering a workplace where passionate professionals can thrive while protecting our clients' interests. The happiness and professional development of our team are fundamental to our success."

The Platinum accreditation acknowledges Cowens Group's excellence across nine critical performance indicators, including leadership effectiveness, employee empowerment, and sustainable business practices. The company has demonstrated particular strength in creating a culture of trust and responsibility, where team members are encouraged to take ownership of their roles and contribute to organisational success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowens Group continues to expand its market presence across all sectors that the group operates. Recent initiatives, including a new employee benefits and rewards platform and an employee assistance programme to support and motivate employees, demonstrate the company's ongoing commitment to enhancing the employee experience and maintaining its position as an employer of choice in the financial services sector.

Paul Chaplin, CEO of Cowens Group

"This recognition belongs to every member of the Cowens team," Chaplin adds. "Their commitment to professional excellence and dedication to supporting our clients have made this achievement possible. We will continue to invest in our people and workplace culture as we grow and evolve."

Investors in People has accredited over 50,000 organisations globally across its 30-year history, representing a community of 1.2 million professionals. The Platinum status recognizes organisations that demonstrate excellence in people management and development practices.