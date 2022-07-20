Couple launch home care company to help people stay living in their own homes

For four years, Suzie Leeson and Rob Stanton have run a ready meals delivery business for elderly people – and the couple realised having the option to be able to continue living at home is incredibly important for so many older people.

Suzie and Rob wanted to make this a reality for local older people who need home care and decided to set up Home Instead Mansfield, a franchise of the multi-national Home Instead group.

Home Instead will deliver personal care, such as help with dressing and bathing, companionship care and home help such as light housekeeping.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzie Leeson and Rob Stanton have created Home Instead Mansfield, a new home care company.

Clients are matched to their care professional based on shared interests, helping them bond and become genuine companions.

People across the area, from Sutton in the west to Bilsthorpe in the east will have access to Home Instead’s care.

Suzie said: “My partner and I have enjoyed supporting the needs of older people in our business ventures.

“We have learnt what challenges they can face and what many of them want or need in the way of support.

“I’m excited about helping our local older generation and of course their families, as well as the wider community.”

Rob said: “We look forward to doing more than offering home care to local residents. We also plan to support local groups that help older people live the life that they deserve.

“There’s no escaping we’re an ageing population and we look forward to making old age a positive time using the experiences we have of working with ageing adults.”

Home Instead Mansfield is expecting to create at least 50 jobs and would like to hear from members of the community interested in becoming a care professional.

Suzie and Rob are on the lookout for like-minded individuals who are kind and compassionate and who may be interested in joining the company.