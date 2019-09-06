Could Mansfield's Odeon be turning into an Odeon Lux?

Plans have been submitted to install an IMAX sign outside Mansfield's Odeon cinema.

The planning application, submitted to Mansfield District Council, would see an illuminated IMAX sign placed on the exterior of the building next to the advertisement for Costa Coffee.

Could Odeon become a Lux cinema with IMAX?

And in the application, a revised layout for screen one at the multiplex suggests a change that would see only recliner seats, placed in pairs - a layout common with Odeon's Lux cinemas.

Construction work is already in the early phases at the cinema, on Park Lane's Mansfield leisure park, with screen one blocked off inside the multiplex.

Your Chad has contacted Odeon for confirmation of the plans and for a comment about when this could become a reality.

The proposed IMAX sign.