Could 2024 be your year? Submit your nomination for the Chad Business Awards!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As we gear up for the 15th annual Chad Excellence in Business Awards, we’re reflecting on the talent that makes our community thrive—and with the 2024 awards fast approaching, we’d love to see all our great local businesses in the spotlight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nomination deadline has been extended until midday on Thursday, 10th October, so there’s still time to put your business forward. Whether you’re looking to build on last year’s success or try again for that winning spot, this is the perfect opportunity to showcase your achievements.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, 28th November at The John Fretwell Complex, a celebration of the region’s top businesses. With 13 award categories, from Innovation to Sustainability, there’s an ideal spot for your business to shine once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take advantage of the extended deadline and submit your nomination at www.chadbusinessawards.co.uk by midday on 10th October.

Winners of the 2023 Mansfield Chad Excellence in Business Awards

If you need any help with your submission, Lucinda White from Pure Awards, an expert in crafting award entries, is available to support you. You can learn more about her services HERE. Additionally, we’ve put together 10 Top Tips for Awards Entry Writing in our latest blog post, which could be useful as you prepare your submission.