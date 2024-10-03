Could 2024 be your year? Submit your nomination for the Chad Business Awards!

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 13:54 GMT
As we gear up for the 15th annual Chad Excellence in Business Awards, we’re reflecting on the talent that makes our community thrive—and with the 2024 awards fast approaching, we’d love to see all our great local businesses in the spotlight.

The nomination deadline has been extended until midday on Thursday, 10th October, so there’s still time to put your business forward. Whether you’re looking to build on last year’s success or try again for that winning spot, this is the perfect opportunity to showcase your achievements.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, 28th November at The John Fretwell Complex, a celebration of the region’s top businesses. With 13 award categories, from Innovation to Sustainability, there’s an ideal spot for your business to shine once more.

Take advantage of the extended deadline and submit your nomination at www.chadbusinessawards.co.uk by midday on 10th October.

Winners of the 2023 Mansfield Chad Excellence in Business AwardsWinners of the 2023 Mansfield Chad Excellence in Business Awards
If you need any help with your submission, Lucinda White from Pure Awards, an expert in crafting award entries, is available to support you. You can learn more about her services HERE. Additionally, we’ve put together 10 Top Tips for Awards Entry Writing in our latest blog post, which could be useful as you prepare your submission.

