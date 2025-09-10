This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Higher-income pensioners could skip this winter cash boost to avoid repayments 💸

Most UK pensioners will receive up to £300 in Winter Fuel Payment

But higher-income pensioners (over £35,000) may have it clawed back

Martin Lewis advises some should opt out to avoid repayment hassle

Opting out is simple via phone or online by September 15

Pensioners can opt back in later if their circumstances change

For most UK pensioners, the Winter Fuel Payment is a welcome annual boost to help cover heating bills during the colder months.

This year, eligible pensioners can receive up to £300. But, as surprising as it might sound, for a certain group of pensioners, choosing to opt out of the scheme could actually be more beneficial.

Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis and his team have highlighted that while the payment is designed to ease the cost of winter energy, it isn’t always fully beneficial for everyone.

Which pensioners should opt out from the Winter Fuel Payment?

Pensioners whose individual income exceeds £35,000 per year may have the payment clawed back automatically.

In other words, if you earn above this threshold, the government may reclaim some or all of the Winter Fuel Payment from you later.

If you know that your income exceeds the £35,000 mark, opting out could save you from this administrative headache.

By declining the payment upfront, you avoid the inconvenience of repayment and simplify your financial planning for the winter.

How to opt out

Opting out is straightforward but must be done before the deadline, which this year is Monday, September 15.

There are two ways to decline the Winter Fuel Payment:

Call the Winter Fuel Payment Centre: You can phone 0800 731 0160 before 6pm on September 15. Have your National Insurance number ready, as you will need it to verify your identity.

You can phone 0800 731 0160 before 6pm on September 15. Have your National Insurance number ready, as you will need it to verify your identity. Use the online opt-out form: This form is available on the government website and must also be completed by September 15. Like the phone option, you’ll need your National Insurance number to complete the process.

It’s important to act before the September deadline. For those whose incomes exceed £35,000, this step can save hassle and prevent confusion over repayments later in the year.

Can I opt back in?

Once you have opted out, you won’t receive any future Winter Fuel Payments - but opting out is not a permanent decision, and you can opt back in.

This can be done if your circumstances change (for example, if your income drops below the threshold).

Should that happen, you can contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre to opt back in any time before March 31, 2026.

For detailed advice and to access the opt-out form online, visit the official Winter Fuel Payment resources or call the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.

