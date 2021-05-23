Why McDonald's restaurants in Mansfield and Ashfield might not have everything on their menu

Animal Rebellion says it is using trucks and bamboo structures at the four distribution sites to stop lorries from leaving depots.

The sites are in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester,

The group is demanding McDonald's commits to becoming fully plant-based by 2025.

Animal Rebellion says it intends to remain at the sites for at least 24 hours and wants to cause ‘significant disruption’ to the McDonald's supply chain, which it claims will impact roughly 1,300 restaurants.

McDonald’s has several outlets across the area, including at:

- West Gate, Mansfield;

- Mansfield Leisure Park;

- Oakleaf Close, Mansfield;

- King’s Mill Road East, Sutton;

- Priestsic Road, Sutton;

- Old Rufford Road, Ollerton;

- Berristow Lane, South Normanton;

- Tibshelf Services, M1 motorway

A McDonald's spokesman said: "Our distribution centres are currently facing disruption.

"We are assessing the impact on deliveries to our restaurants and to menu items.

"We apologise to our customers for any disappointment caused."

James Ozden, a spokesperson for Animal Rebellion, said: “The meat and dairy industry is destroying our planet: causing huge amounts of rainforest deforestation, emitting immense quantities of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals each year.

"The only sustainable and realistic way to feed ten billion people is with a plant-based food system.

"Organic, free-range and ‘sustainable’ animal-based options simply aren’t good enough.”