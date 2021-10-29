'We miss you!' Mansfield and Ashfield residents show some love for their favourite salons, shops and pubs during lockdown

We asked our readers to nominate their favourite self-employed businesses for an appreciation post, and we were inundated with suggestions, so have included some of them in this gallery.

We thought it was time we showed them some love in these trying times, and to remind them that we care, and look forward to returning to our favourite salons, shops and bars once lockdown ends.

Have a look through our gallery, check out their facebook pages and give them a little support and hope for the rest of 2021.

A message from the editor:

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever.

Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter

Nancy Fielder, editor.

Chloe Tennant Semi-Permanent Makeup Zoe Merriman paid tribute to Chloe: "My lovely friend Chloe Tennant semi permanent makeup. She's done so well after having Elsie and then having to cope with the lockdown. She's doing all she can to accommodate clients and nothing is too much trouble She's amazing in everything she does. Xx

Raven Defensive Arts Raven Defensive Arts were nominated several times: Louie Mallatratt said: "Raven Defensive Arts - missing getting a good punch up every week" Louise Morgan continued: "Definitely Raven Defensive Arts. "We are missing them so much. "It's not just a martial arts club, it's a family."

Hair at Cameo Lorraine Clayton said of the hair salon: "Joanne Rodda and all her amazing staff at Hair at Cameo. "Missing you all it's been way too long, take care all of you."

Beauty By Lisa Craig James Walker said: "Beauty by Lisa my wife's little business - she's worked really hard on setting up after sadly getting made redundant while on maternity during lockdown 1, she's super passionate about her work and has been down since closing again after Christmas so please check out her FB page."