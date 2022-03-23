With record-breaking prices at the pumps, the difference between some fuel forecourts can be as much as 20 pence per litre, so we have researched the prices in the area to see where you can fill up for less, and those which are the most expensive.

Prices are constantly changing, but the data published here are the most up-to-date figures available.

In light of the news that fuel duty will be reduced by 5p per litre, it will be interesting to see how many fuel retailers will pass that saving onto the customer.

CO-OP Huthwaite Road, Sutton Prices are currently reported as 159.9p for Unleaded and 172.9p for diesel

Threeways, Blidworth The Spar on Main Street, Blidworth currently has Unleaded at 160.9p and Diesel at 172.9p

Asda, Forest Town Unleaded petrol is currently 158.7p and 170.7p for diesel.

Morrisons, Mansfield Unleaded is currently 163.7p per litre and Diesel is 177.7p at Mansfield's Morrisons store.