Since its launch in 2018, Travel Choice has moved around the county, unlocking sustainable and active travel options for thousands of employees through collaboration with their employers.

Travel Choice is now inviting all Nottinghamshire-based businesses to access Travel Choice services.

By taking part in the project, your business could receive free travel information packs, grant funding of up to £5,000 to install cycle storage or other sustainable travel infrastructure, pool bikes to allow staff to easily travel between sites and for nearby meetings, personalised journey planning, Dr Bike maintenance sessions and incentives to encourage active travel, such as bike lights and reflective safety items, bike pumps, puncture repair kits and more.

Coun Neil Clarke is encouraging all Mansfield and Ashfield businesses to look at what Travel Choice can do for them.

Coun Neil Clarke, council transport and environment committee chairman, said: “I’m delighted to hear the Travel Choice team is back helping businesses across Nottinghamshire.

“Helping businesses to encourage more sustainable methods of travel is just one of the ways we can meet our climate change commitments.

“I would encourage all businesses in Nottinghamshire to get in touch and talk to the team about how they can help them.

To get started and receive a bespoke package of support suited to your business travel requirements, key issues, priorities, and motivations, email Phoebe Garside at [email protected]