Thousands of meals delivered to Notts families in need over summer holidays

The supermarket paired its stores with local charities, community groups and foodbanks to donate surplus food, with the majority going to causes supporting families and children.

Aldi has stores on Nottingham Road and Oakleaf Close in Mansfield, Leeming Lane South in Mansfield Woodhouse and Mansfield Road and Station Road in Sutton, as well as Urban Road, Kirkby, and Carter Lane, Shirebrook.

The donation is part of Aldi’s commitment to donate 10 million meals across the country in 2021, in partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly.

Lisa Richards, of Aldi, hands over donated items to charity representative Simon Peaple.

Mary Dunn, Aldi managing director of corporate responsibility, said: “We were proud to support so many incredible causes in Nottinghamshire this summer, helping them to donate meals to those in need.

“The school holidays can be a hard time for families, particularly when many are experiencing heightened financial hardship due to the pandemic, and this is why we committed to donating more meals than ever before.”

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, said: “The summer school holidays are always one of the busiest times for the nation’s charities and food banks, but this year things were even busier.

“Aldi’s donations have never been more of a vital support to these organisations.”