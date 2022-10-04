Sutton shopping centre welcomes return of Peacocks

Peacocks, which specialises in ‘great value women’s fashion, menswear and childrens clothing’ has returned to Idlewells Shopping Centre in Sutton town centre.

And the newly furnished store is proving a hit already, with lots of shoppers flocking to the much-loved store, which promises ‘promises lots of new womenswear lines each week’.

Supervisors Stacey Osbourne and Hayley Bird said: “We are very excited to reopen at Idlewells.

Idlewells Shopping Centre. Sutton town centre.

“We look forward to welcoming back Idlewells shoppers, as well as meeting lots of new faces.”

Stephen Salisbury, Idlewells manager, said: “It is great to see Peacocks back where they belong here at Idlewells Shopping Centre.

“As we head into a very busy shopping period with Christmas just around the corner, we are sure that our shoppers will be delighted by this news and will be excited to shop for great-value items at Peacocks.”

The reopening of Peacocks also brings about 10 job opportunities, eight of which have already been filled.

Idlewells is open Mondays-Saturdays, from 8am-6pm, and Sundays, from 10am-4pm.

Other stores in the shopping centre include B&M Bargains, Bargain Buys, Boots, Cardfactory, Select Fashion and The Works.