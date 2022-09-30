Sutton shopping centre introduces card-only car park payment machine
Sutton’s Idlewells Shopping Centre has introduced a card-only payment machine for its car park, bosses have announced.
Recognising many people no longer carry cash, the centre hopes the change will ‘allow a faster and more convenient service to car park users’.
At present, only one of the payment machines has been changed to card-only – cash payments will still be accepted at the other payment machine for those wishing
to do so.
Parking starts from as little as 80p for two hours, with free parking on Sundays.