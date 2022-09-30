News you can trust since 1952
Sutton shopping centre introduces card-only car park payment machine

Sutton’s Idlewells Shopping Centre has introduced a card-only payment machine for its car park, bosses have announced.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 30th September 2022, 2:56 pm
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 2:57 pm

Recognising many people no longer carry cash, the centre hopes the change will ‘allow a faster and more convenient service to car park users’.

At present, only one of the payment machines has been changed to card-only – cash payments will still be accepted at the other payment machine for those wishing

to do so.

Idlewells Shopping Centre. Sutton town centre.

Parking starts from as little as 80p for two hours, with free parking on Sundays.

