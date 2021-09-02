Starbucks plans drive-thru at site of beautiful old pub near Mansfield

The coffee giant wants to demolish parts of extensions to the side and rear of the iconic building – making way for the drive-thru and customer parking – at Glapwell’s Plug & Feathers.

Dovetail Architects say the building’s old stone front would be unaffected by the conversion - while vehicle access to the new cafe from A617 The Hill would remain the same.

It is understood opening hours would be 6am until 11pm.

Glapwell's old Plug & Feathers pub has been closed for a number of months.

Plans submitted to Bolsover Council set out spaces for 26 cars – 13 at the front of the premises and the remainder to the rear.

A transport assessment concluded the “proposals would not impact on the operation of the A617”.

However, the site is bordered by residential properties and several comments have been made by locals who are unhappy about the plans.

Chief among their concerns are worries that Starbucks will bring a traffic increase to the already busy A617.

Householders also say the drive-thru would not be ‘not fitting with the area at all’.

One said: “It would be a shame for such a beautiful building to be turned into yet another chain café/restaurant.”

Residents also shared worries about the impact of the business on the Stockley Trail which the building borders.

One of them wrote: “There is an entrance to the Stockley Trail to the side of the building, will this be affected?

“I would also be concerned that this is going to cause excess litter within this area.”