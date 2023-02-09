Show some love with Valentine's Day gifts under £30 at Nottingham's Victoria Centre

It’s not surprising that those wanting to celebrate the most romantic day of the year are looking for the best bargain buys this year. That’s why the team at Nottingham’s Victoria Centre’s team has compiled a gift guide to help you hunt down the best presents to give to your sweetheart.

Nottingham's Victoria Centre.

Flying Tiger

Unique homeware and craft brand, Flying Tiger, is perfect for quirky, yet cost-effective gifts this Valentine’s Day. If food is the way to your partner’s heart, enjoy a chocolate fondue set complete with heart forks, porcelain bowl and metal stand, priced at just £6. Complete the scene by lighting some heart-shaped tea lights (4 for £3.50) or delicately draping some heart string lights around the room (£8). While food and romance go hand-in-hand, love is also about being selfless. So why not pick up a book of ‘vouchers’ offering your deserving partner some extra TLC or relief from those daily chores for just £2. You can find Flying Tiger on the upper mall.

Yankee Candle

Nothing says romance like the warm glow of a fragrant candle. Whether your partner prefers a floral or fruity scent, there’s something here for every candle lover. Visit Yankee Candle on the upper mall, where you’ll find a wide selection of popular scents on offer, in a variety of sizes. Perfect the special person in your life, try the Love For All candle, featuring a vibrant rainbow pride print on the glass jar and a fragrance that suits all – peony, driftwood and amber. For a more calming scent, try Watercolour Skies - a gentle trio of cashmere, jasmine and musk for just £24.99. You can find Yankee Candle on the upper mall.

A Valentine's-themed fondue set from Flying Tiger. It is one of a number of Valentine's gifts available from Nottingham's Victoria Centre.

Rituals

Luxury beauty and body care brand, Rituals, has a host of gifts to give this Valentine’s Day, especially for those who cherish self-care and relaxation. Its range of gift sets in signature scents, priced at £27, include a pillow mist and sleep oil as well as treats to keep your skin soft, which is certain to relax and rejuvenate your partner. It’s been proven that certain scents, such as jasmine, can help improve mood so why not treat yourself, your partner and your home to a sweet and romantic smelling reed diffuser for just £24.50. You can find Rituals on the lower mall.

John Lewis & Partners

From food lovers, to those looking for some relaxing spa time at home, you’ll be able to find the ideal gift at John Lewis & Partners this year. The retailer, situated on both levels of the mall, has a variety of items for under £30 which will create the perfect ambience for a night in including a cosy fleece snuggle top for £25.60 and matching ‘Mr’ and ‘Mrs’ fine china mugs at just £7 each. While flowers are a staple of any Valentine’s Day treat, why not give them an arrangement that will last a lifetime with the Floralsilk rose and hydrangea bouquet for £13.99. At John Lewis & Partners, you’ll also find Allertons hair salon, providing you with the perfect opportunity to treat your loved one early to some TLC or a new hair-do, so they’re feeling their best just in time for a romantic evening out on the town. You can find John Lewis & Partners on the lower and upper mall.

Pandora

Jewellery is a classic gift for Valentine’s Day, and Pandora has an extensive range to choose from. Its iconic love heart charms, priced from £25, can be a dainty addition to your loved one’s bracelet. While Pandora’s simple infinity stud earrings, also priced at £25, shows your significant other that your love will last forever. You can find Pandora on the lower mall.

MenKind

With ‘Dry January’ complete, why not treat someone you love to their own mini whiskey barrel from quirky gift shop, MenKind? Priced at £20, it’s the ideal gift to display in your at-home bar with easy access to that night time tipple. Another great buy is the smartphone projector, exclusive to MenKind. At just £22, you can create your very own outdoor cinema, along with cosy blankets, battery powered fairy lights and your favourite romantic movie. You can find MenKind on the upper mall.

Millie’s Cookies

Famous for its large sharable cookies, Millie’s Cookies has launched its limited edition Valentine’s stuffed and loaded cookie pie. Filled with jelly hearts, chocolate chunks and more, the pie is bound to tickle your other half’s sweet tooth. It also has its classic personalised cookies available, priced from £22.99, where you can write a special message for that special someone. You can even get it in a heart shape. You can find Millie’s Cookies on the lower mall.

