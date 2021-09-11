Shoppers urged to help Mansfield schools grow

The Good to Grow collector scheme rewards shoppers with a paperless Grow Token for every £10 spent in store or online when using the MyMorrisons card or app at the till.

The tokens can be donated to schools nominated by shoppers via the app, and schools can then exchange their tokens for free gardening kit.

Donna Pullen is community champion at Morrisons’ Mansfield store, on Sutton Road.

She said: “There is a great opportunity for our local schools to be able to get gardening products here if we can get the local community behind it.”

The scheme is designed to help children learn about how food is grown and made, in a bid to encourage healthy choices now and in the future.

