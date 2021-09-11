Shoppers urged to help Mansfield schools grow

Shoppers can help Mansfield schools get free gardening equipment when they spend at Morrisons.

By Nat Wakefield
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 11:30 am

The Good to Grow collector scheme rewards shoppers with a paperless Grow Token for every £10 spent in store or online when using the MyMorrisons card or app at the till.

The tokens can be donated to schools nominated by shoppers via the app, and schools can then exchange their tokens for free gardening kit.

Donna Pullen is community champion at Morrisons’ Mansfield store, on Sutton Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Morrisons, Sutton Road, Mansfield.

She said: “There is a great opportunity for our local schools to be able to get gardening products here if we can get the local community behind it.”

The scheme is designed to help children learn about how food is grown and made, in a bid to encourage healthy choices now and in the future.

Tokens can be donated to shoppers’ nominated schools via the MyMorrisons app or morrisons.com

Read More

Read More
Notts parents more likely to win school place appeals

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.