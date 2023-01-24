A company spokeswoman said: “We are excited to share the news we are expanding. We are pleased to be doubling our site here in Nottinghamshire with the purchase of our premises and the adjoining site.

“Just before Christmas we got the keys and the team have now started all the hard work of preparing the building, this move will give us room to grow and expand our business and crucially allows us to bring all elements of our production under one roof.“As well as bringing the team to one site and the extra space we are pleased to take this big step as a business as it will give us, our employees and our customers stability, given the current economic environment and the challenges and costs faced by business and all of us at the moment we are grateful to be able to ensure that our premises are stable for the future.

The company, based on Maun Way, Boughton, offers design and manufacturing support, as well as a kit spares shop and showroom.

GBS Zero sports cars available as a self-build kit.

It is hosting a cars and coffee event on Saturday, March 18, from 10am-2pm.

The spokeswoman said: “Our Cars & Coffee – and cake – events often sees our car park overflowing with many different sports cars. The event is also becoming renowned for its homemade cakes.

“We look forward to welcoming you to our growing facilities.”

Describing the company, a spokeswoman said: “GBS Cars is becoming a leading name in the British and worldwide sports cars industry.

“With decades of experience, you can trust GBS to help make your classic Lotus-style car a reality.

“Leveraging this experience, the GBS Zero sports car has evolved using all the best elements of the past while combining them with the most up-to-date design and manufacturing processes.

“Since its launch in 2007 the Zero is now enjoyed by hundreds of owners around the world. GBS owners benefit from our continued development of the Zero offering an ever-increasing number of products and services to enhance the cars appearance and performance.”

