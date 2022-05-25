Recruitment open day today as Mansfield Woodhouse-based Respectful Care expands

Respectful Care is holding the event at its offices at Park Road Business Place, Park Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, today, Wednesday, May 25, from 10am-2pm.

Because of demand for its services, the home care company is expanding and is therefore looking for additional staff in Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, and Retford.

The company says it needs even more people ‘who are passionate about delivering Outstanding Care, and who want to make a difference to people's daily lives’.

Respectful Care is holding a recruitment open day today.

Visitors to the open day will learn about pay – £13 an hour for the coaching and development role, £12.30 per hour with health and social care level two and £12 per hour without it.

Also being talked about will be staff benefits, including ongoing training, competitive mileage allowance, sufficient rest periods between shifts and the Blue Light Card for discounts on holidays, restaurants, clothing, and more.

A spokesman said: “Potential new staff should be dedicated to enhancing the lives of our clients with respect, dignity, and empathy, take a person-centred approach always, by ensuring the clients are at the heart of everything they do.”