Midlands contractor G F Tomlinson is now pushing ahead with the major project on Hamilton Way, Oakham Business Park.

The scheme will see the building of a new single-storey facility and basement space for a ‘UK leading multi-sector manufacturer’ based in the East Midlands.

The 80,000 sq ft production facility, is due for completion in early 2022 and comprises of a ground floor with workshop and office space, staff facilities, and basement level storage.

The £10M building project which is underway at Mansfield

The clad building will also feature composite insulation panels on the walls and roof, adjacent will be an external service yard with two loading bays. Parking space for 139 cars will be over three levels.

Previously allocated as ‘Employment Land’ the site’s steel frame is now complete.

Brickwork, roofing and cladding is moving ahead, to be followed by construction of ground bearing and suspended floor slabs, and the installation of fire protection and mechanical and electrical services.

G F Tomlinson, which has offices in Derbyshire and Birmingham, is working with project manager and principal designer Jackson Design Associates and Webb Gray Architects.

Andy Sewards, managing director of G F Tomlinson, said: “Mansfield continues to attract major players in the industrial and manufacturing sector and we are pleased to be working with a new client on a scheme of such scale.

“This facility will provide sizeable and contemporary manufacturing and office space and the new building has been designed for the future expansion of our client’s production capabilities.

G F Tomlinson will also carry out £3m on mechanical and electrical work.

David Grieves, project manager at Jackson Design Associates, said: “We first discussed the project with the client towards the end of 2018. It’s fantastic to now see it taking shape so quickly, particularly given the challenges we have all endured over the last 18 months. The team have had to overcome many hurdles, Covid-19 being just one, to get us here today.

“The development is a great example of local businesses coming together to deliver a project which will enable a valued client to expand and grow.

G F Tomlinson has experience across multiple sectors including industrial, education, retail, healthcare, leisure, commercial and residential.