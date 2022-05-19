ProCook expands outlet at East Midlands Designer Outlet

ProCook, a nationally-operating business founded more than 25 years ago, has announced the opening of a new larger format store at the McArthurGlen outlet at South Normanton, promising it is ‘bright and airy’.

The new outlet features the entire range from ProCook, including tableware from the Malmo range, best in class cookware and kitchen gadgets and the newly-launched colours of ProCook’s coveted cast iron range, which the company says is “perfect for Summer one-pot cooking”.

The venue employs 10 people, and customers can expect ‘friendly, expert advice from ProCook’s team, and can try items before they buy’.

ProCook's store at East Midlands Designer Outlet.

Andy Kerr, ProCook retail director, said: “We are thrilled to have opened our latest large format ProCook store at East Midlands Designer Outlet.

“It’s one of our most popular destinations and we know ProCook has a lot of fans in the area.

“We have so many fantastic summer cooking and dining pieces from picnicware through to BBQ tools and much more, so it’s really worth popping in.”

To celebrate the launch ProCook is offering all shoppers to the new store 10 per cent off all purchases over £30 using the code MANSFIELD10 only until the end of May.