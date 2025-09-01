This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Thousands of savers shared in September’s tax-free prize pot 🎉

Two savers from County Durham and Cumbria each win £1m in September’s Premium Bonds draw

Both winners hold the maximum £50,000 investment, bought over a decade ago

Premium Bonds offer tax-free prizes from £25 to £1m instead of paying interest

75 people also won £100,000 each, with 18,706 “high value” prizes awarded this month

Backed by the UK Government, Premium Bonds guarantee capital safety with a chance to win

Two lucky savers in the UK are each £1 million richer after scooping the top prize in the September 2025 Premium Bonds draw.

Run by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), Premium Bonds work differently from traditional savings accounts.

Instead of paying interest, every bond is entered into a monthly prize draw, offering tax-free prizes from £25 up to the life-changing £1 million jackpot.

While returns aren’t guaranteed, the money you put in is always secure. Bonds can be bought from just £25, with a maximum holding of £50,000, either online via the NS&I website or by post with an application form and cheque.

Winners are randomly selected by ERNIE – the Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment – which has powered the draws since 1957.

Backed in full by the UK Government, Premium Bonds give savers the reassurance of safety with the added excitement of a potential big win.

Who are the big winners this month?

This month’s first £1 million winner is from County Durham and holds £50,000 in Premium Bonds. Their winning bond, 224BZ748917, was purchased over 10 years ago in June 2014.

The second jackpot winner, from Cumbria, also has £50,000 invested. Their winning bond, 243VC581367, was bought in April 2015.

While the million-pound prizes grab the headlines, 75 people won £100,000 each in September’s draw, with NS&I awarding 18,706 “high value” prizes in total.

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I’s website. To see if your Premium Bonds have won a prize, use their official prize checker.

