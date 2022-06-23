Thirty new lodges have officially opened to cater for small and large families seeking a fun-filled adventure at Sundown Adventureland, in Rampton.

Located next to the park with its own entrance, Wild Acre Village provides a themed holiday experience for guests, with a feature wall in every lodge designed to spark the imagination of children.

With flexible arrival options for the lodges available, including weekends and mid-week, guests can choose from single and double lodges, sleeping five and 10 people.

Lollipoppet Castle

Wild Acre Village features king-size beds for the adults and bunk beds for the kids, with interconnecting doors available for larger groups, offering the best of both worlds in closeness and privacy.

Debora Griffin, Sundown Adventureland park director, said: “Sundown has been established and run by our family for more than half a century.

“Over those years, we’ve often had feedback from guests saying that they’d love to stay for longer and continue making special family memories, so opening new accommodation felt like a natural step for us.”

Many of the cabins are equipped with private hot tubs, so the grown-ups can relax after a busy day chasing their children around the rides, playgrounds and grounds of the park.

Children's bedroom at Wild Acre Village, Sundown Adventureland.

Each lodge is equipped with a kitchenette, and for guests seeking a break from cooking, breakfast is served from 8-10am and dinner from 5-10pm at the Bistro, with delivery options to lodges also available.

Debora said: “So much planning has gone into the lodges to ensure they’re comfortable for families and provide them with everything for a special stay and we’re encouraging guests to also explore the local area and support the local economy.”

With flexible prices and arrival dates available through Hoseasons, guests staying at Wild Acre Village in 2022 will receive free park tickets.

The 30-acre park, which is open all year round, except two weeks in November and from Christmas Day until February half term, offers family fun adventure, as well as nostalgic memories for local residents.

Sundown Adventureland

Park attractions include rides such as Ostrich Safari, Rocky Mountain Railroad, Jolly Pirate Boat Ride, Robin Hood’s Merry Adventure, Olkie Yolkie and Giddy Piggies, as well as the Monkey Mayhem Driving School.

Children can also explore play areas a range of play areas.

To book, see hoseasons.co.uk/holiday-parks/wild-acre-village-at-sundown-adventureland-waws

Main bedroom at Wild Acre Village, Sundown Adventureland

Living space at Wild Acre Village, Sundown Adventureland

Bathroom at Wild Acre Village, Sundown Adventureland