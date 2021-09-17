Nottinghamshire funeral directors chairman given lifetime achievement award after 50 years of service

Representing the fourth generation at the helm of the family business, Nigel Lymn Rose has dedicated his working life to helping provide a service to grieving families.

He has now been awarded with the SEIB and National Association of Funeral Directors’ lifetime achievement award.

From the early 1970s to the present day, Nigel has attended all but one NAFD conference and also served as president in 2005.

From left, SEIB chief executive officer Suzy Middleton and NAFD president Kate Edwards, Nigel Lymn Rose, chairman of AW Lymn, and SEIB chief operations officer Bipin Thaker.

His family said he is as passionate now about providing the best funeral services and helping families as he has ever been and has devoted his entire career to the funeral industry.He said: “I am truly humbled to be presented with this award – even hearing the news I had been nominated was a huge surprise.

“Often people ask me why I don’t retire, but my work is my passion and I don’t want to do anything else.

“I’m proud to be part of such a wonderful industry which continuously strives to help others, and to attend an event such as this which recognises the hard work delivered in the funeral sector is a real pleasure.”

AW Lymn operates 27 funeral homes throughout Nottinghamshire, including on Chesterfield Road South in Mansfield, Welbeck Road in Mansfield Woodhouse and Sherwood Drive in Ollerton, as well as Southwell Road East in Rainworth, Patchwork Row in Shirebrook and Station Road, Sutton.

The business has cared for the bereaved in the region for more than 100 years and prides itself on its independent family-run status.